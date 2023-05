SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BLUSH BANDIT?

A pilferer made off with two liquid blushes from the Chanel store in Highland Park Village before 3:56 p.m. May 15.

HIGHLAND PARK

16 Tuesday

A thief made off with a Mercedes GLE 350 that belonged to a woman from the 4600 block of Fairfax Avenue before 10:55 a.m. Police were able to track the Mercedes to Garland.