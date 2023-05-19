Police: Man Shot In Preston Center Area

Dallas police say a security guard shot May 19 in the 8200 block of Westchester Drive (the western part of Preston Center) was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police said the security guard confronted a male suspect breaking into a car at the scene shortly before 3:30 p.m. May 19, a fight broke out, and the suspect shot the security guard before leaving the scene in a gold sedan.

Heavy police activity Westchester/Luther Lane – Preston Center West. Avoid the area. 3:30 pm. Suspect allegedly breaking into vehicles. Suspect shot security guard, left area in gold Toyota Camry. DPD investigating. Area west Preston is outside University Park boundaries. — University Park, TX (@CityofUPTX) May 19, 2023

The investigation is ongoing. We’ll update this post as additional information becomes available.