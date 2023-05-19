Friday, May 19, 2023

Police: Man Shot In Preston Center Area

Rachel Snyder

Dallas police say a security guard shot May 19 in the 8200 block of Westchester Drive (the western part of Preston Center) was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police said the security guard confronted a male suspect breaking into a car at the scene shortly before 3:30 p.m. May 19, a fight broke out, and the suspect shot the security guard before leaving the scene in a gold sedan.

The investigation is ongoing. We’ll update this post as additional information becomes available.

 

