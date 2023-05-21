Guyer Rallies Past Rangers in Playoffs
Jesuit Dallas saw its bats go silent and its baseball season end on Saturday against Denton Guyer. The Wildcats shut down the Rangers twice in one day to secure a Class 6A Region I quarterfinal series in Little Elm.
Jesuit took the first game 3-2 on Thursday, but the second game of the best-of-three series was postponed by rain on Friday. Guyer responded with a pair of wins on Saturday.
The Rangers took the series opener behind lefthander Luke Isett, who allowed only two unearned runs in the complete-game effort. Cameron Davis scored three of the four runs in the series for the Rangers (25-13-4).
Meanwhile, Isett finished his senior campaign with an 11-0 record and a 0.63 earned-run average, highlighted by a no-hitter against Irving MacArthur on April 21.
The Wildcats (31-11) allowed just one hit in a 3-1 victory in Game 2 behind stellar pitching from Brad Pruett, then rolled to a 10-0 triumph in six innings in Game 3.