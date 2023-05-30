Comings and Goings

Hästens. PHOTO: Elizabeth Lavin

NOW OPEN

Creed

NorthPark Center

The brand’s only North Texas fragrance boutique recently opened on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s.

Hästens

4433 McKinney Ave.

In partnership with distributor Madaluxe Group, the Swedish luxury bedmaking company recently opened its first Texas outpost in the Knox/Henderson area.

Kat + Noelle

The Pavilion on Lovers Lane

The recently opened boutique from Clothes Circuit co-owner Shannon Jud offers everything from women’s apparel and accessories to fragrances, home décor, and gifts.

Paloma

Snider Plaza

The “clean beauty destination” nail salon recently opened next to Festive Kitchen in the University Park shopping center.

Kat+Noelle. PHOTO: Tamytha Cameron

Rhone

NorthPark Center

The men’s wellness brand, offering activewear apparel, recently opened on level one between Macy’s and Dillard’s.

Sugar & Sage Bakery

4314 Lovers Lane

The bakery and coffee spot recently opened across from Highland Park High School with a menu curated by chef Jill Bates, who spent years alongside Dean Fearing at Fearing’s/The Ritz-Carlton and at The Mansion on Turtle Creek and James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Laiskonis, who led the pastry program at New York’s 3-Michelin-starred Le Bernardin. The shop also has a coffee program created by Dallas-based Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters.

REOPENED

Barsotti’s Fine Foods and Liqueurs

The Shops of Highland Park

Formerly known as Carbone’s Fine Food and Wine, the eatery recently reopened with a new name and décor, a more extensive menu, and a focal-point 16-seat bar.