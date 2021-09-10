New Restaurant Coming To Mockingbird Station

American eatery The Finch will take over the former home of Café Express in Mockingbird Station.

Construction on the new 5,760-square-foot anchor restaurant at 5307 E. Mockingbird Lane is expected to begin this fall with an opening date slated for spring of 2022. It’s the latest venture by Milkshake Concepts, which operates Vidorra, STIRR, Harper’s, Dirty Bones, Serious Pizza, and Citizen

“Our culinary expertise has grown and evolved over the last five years, and we want to showcase this at The Finch,” said co-founder and CEO of Milkshake Concepts Imran Sheikh. “Whilst it is labeled a ‘modern American restaurant and bar,’ our definition of what that encapsulates is wide-ranging. We won’t hesitate to push boundaries while staying approachable, so that The Finch becomes a staple dining destination that people feel comfortable visiting on a regular basis.”

The Finch’s menu is described as bold and will feature a raw bar with seafood like oysters, snow crab, and Yellow Fin Crudo. Other selections will include soups and salads, handmade pastas and pizzas, fish and meats off the grill, as well as starters and mains, such as dry-aged beef sliders, tuna tataki, cioppino style seabass, and risotto.

“We’re excited about the transformation underway at Mockingbird Station,” Sheikh said. “Opening The Finch’s first location at MBS perfectly positions us to serve our delicious fare and drinks to Lakewood, Park Cities, and other emerging East Dallas neighborhoods, as well as those who see us while traveling up and down US75. We can’t wait to introduce our newest dining experience to the Dallas community.”

Following its Dallas debut, The Finch is set to open its second location at the Epic Central development in Grand Prairie in the third quarter of 2022, alongside other Milkshake Concepts – Vidorra, Serious Eats, and a soon-to-be-announced new breakfast and brunch restaurant.

In preparation for its grand opening, The Finch will be hiring up to 60 new team members in the months ahead.