Early Voting Opens for Dallas ISD District 2 Trustee Runoff

Early voting is open for the runoff between Jimmy Tran and Sarah Weinberg for the District 2 Dallas ISD trustee seat.

Election Day is June 10, with early voting from May 30 to June 6.

The original race was May 6 between Tran, Weinberg, and Kevin Malonson. In the first race, Tran got 39.62% of the vote, and Weinberg got 37.10%.

Tran says voter turnout in the runoff is important because with a June election, many people are out of town and on vacation.

“We are expecting ~5% turnout, so every vote counts,” Train said. “In a prior cycle, this seat was won by a mere 42 votes.”

Weinberg hopes that District 2 voters will recognize the importance of making their voices heard one last time in this race.

“Turnout is important because so many people are fatigued and tuning out now that school is out, which means that those that do show up have a greater impact with their single vote,” Weinberg said.

Going into the election, Tran said he is proud to have support across District 2 and to be endorsed by the most organizations in the race.

“We have a grassroots campaign focused on the parents, families, and taxpayers of District 2,” Tran said. “Personally, I have knocked on thousands of doors throughout District 2. Our supporters are behind us because they see a young parent with three young kids enrolled in [Dallas] ISD who is putting in real work.”

Weinberg said she is inspired by the number of people in the community who care about public schools and the role they play in the lives of students and neighborhoods.

“I want voters to know that I do not take their support for granted,” Weinberg said. “I have been out knocking on doors and talking to voters every day in this runoff, and I am dedicated to earning their support and trust. I campaign in the same way that I will govern — with hard work, an open mind, and a genuine interest in learning and listening to this community.”

Both candidates submitted candidate questionnaire responses to People Newspapers before the May 6 election.

(READ: Meet Your Candidates for the District 2 Board of Trustees Race)