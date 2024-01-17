Wednesday, January 17, 2024

File photo
Police Seek Help Identifying Suspected Burglar

Maria Lawson 0 Comments ,
An image of a man suspected in the burglary. PHOTO: Courtesy Dallas Police Department

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the man suspected in a business burglary near Preston Center.

Officers responded to a business burglary call around 10:20 a.m. Dec. 15 in the 5900 block of Sherry Lane. The preliminary investigation determined someone broke into a business and took property.

The incident is documented under case number 224240-2024.

Anyone with information regarding the culprit’s identity is asked to call Detective G. Waller #6736 at 214-670-6053 or 214-662-8269.

