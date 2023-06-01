Out & About: Pi Beta Phi Fashion Show and Luncheon

The Dallas Alumnae Club of Pi Beta Phi hosted a sold-out fashion show and luncheon April 25 at Brook Hollow Golf Club and raised more than $275,000 for local charities focused on literacy.

The chapter holds a luncheon every two years. The 2023 theme was “Lifting Up Literacy” by celebrating sisterhood and philanthropy.

Pi Beta Phi’s national philanthropy is Read>Lead>Achieve, which is focused on the idea that reading can unlock true potential, creating a more literate and productive society.

The luncheon chairs were Lale Gravel Diehl, Carolyn Thompson Goelzer, and Daffan Watson Nettle, who were in the SMU Pi Beta Phi chapter together during their college years. They thanked and recognized this year’s honorary chairs — Nancy Rogers Casteel, Prissy Davis Gravely, Anne Mewhinney Monning, and Karen Moore Shuttee — for their continued work with the Dallas Alumnae Club and its efforts to promote literacy.

Alumnae Club presidents Suzanne Herbert Everbach and Natalie Hebert Siegel were also recognized, along with the luncheon underwriting chairs, Sandra Street Estess, Cara Gravely French, and Sarah Monning Schoelkopf.

The event beneficiaries were Aspire, BridgeBuilders, Equest, For the Nations Refugee Outreach, and Jubilee Park & Community Center.