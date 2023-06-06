BMW Dallas Marathon, EIGHT Elite Light Lager Extend Partnership

The 2023 BMW Dallas Marathon Festival and Texas beer brand EIGHT Elite Light Lager, founded by Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman, have announced a two-year extension of their partnership.

“The tremendous success we achieved as first-time partners last year demonstrated the power of bringing together runners, families, and friends to celebrate their accomplishments during the festival weekend,” said Paul Lambert, president of the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival.

EIGHT will be featured throughout the Marathon Festival, which will be held from Dec. 8-10 this year. The festival features a two-day Health & Fitness Expo and 12 events, including the Marathon, Half Marathon (both running and walking), 50K Ultra Marathon, 5-Person Marathon Relay, and the 2-Person Half Marathon Relay.

Racers will be able to sample EIGHT again this year and also get branded gear at the Health & Fitness Expo inside the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Dallas Convention Center. Gear will be available prior to and throughout the weekend. In addition, complimentary EIGHT will be available to runners 21 years of age and older after the races.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival for another two years,” EIGHT founder Troy Aikman said. “We enjoyed cheering on all the runners throughout the festival weekend and raising a cold one post-race. We’re looking forward to seeing all the incredible athletes back this year.”