Perot Museum ‘Night At the Museum’ Chairs Announced

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science’s annual fundraising soiree Night at the Museum returns Nov. 11, 2023. Longtime Perot Museum supporters Catalina Gonzalez and Santiago Jorba, and Elizabeth and Kevin Phillips will serve as this year’s chairs.

In addition to science-inspired activities, specialty cocktails, and food stations from Wolfgang Puck Catering, Night at the Museum offers “wow” moments for guests.

This year’s gala kicks off with an invitation-only VIP pre-party at 6:30 p.m. in the main lobby. The main party begins at 7:30 p.m. in the outdoor pavilion. All museum floors will be open with special activities inside the Bio Lab, ChallENGe Lab, and Paleo Lab.

As the Perot Museum builds on its success and expands to increase its reach and deepen its impact since opening in December 2012, leadership will unveil new visions that increase community connection, further expand digital reach, and enhance its outdoor space and guest experiences.

“Last year was incredibly special, as it was the celebration of our 10th anniversary,” said Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott chief executive officer of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

Last fall the Perot Museum, with help from honorary chairs Jessica and Dirk Nowitzki, announced that $14 million was raised in the lead-up to the 2022 Night at the Museum gala.

“But at the Perot Museum, we never stop learning and growing, and this year’s Night at the Museum will further demonstrate our belief that STEM is for everyone, everywhere,” Silver said. “As we build on the momentum of our 10th anniversary, we are committed to empowering, inspiring, and serving our community through our largest fundraiser of the year.”

Proceeds from this year’s Night at the Museum will support educational programming like field trips, community memberships, and admission for economically disadvantaged families who might not otherwise experience the museum. Funds raised will enrich the educational ecosystem in North Texas by contributing to the development of the most-diverse STEM workforce in the nation.

“The Perot Museum of Nature and Science is committed to accelerating its impact by making STEM learning more accessible for all our youth, ultimately helping to increase access and participation,” Gonzalez said. “Our goal is to actively reach all communities throughout North Texas, providing entry points for a lifetime of scientific discovery.”

“From expanded TECH Truck visits to pop-up programs throughout the entire city, this fundraiser will provide the Perot Museum opportunities to strengthen powerful community connections in the decade to come,” Phillips said. “Night at the Museum will launch goals to engage more children and educators in STEM-learning experiences, ultimately establishing North Texas as the most talented and diverse STEM workforce in the country.”

Ticket packages begin at $3,500 for six guests. Dress is cocktail attire, and complimentary valet parking will be available. For more information, contact Katherine Stenesen, chief development officer at the Perot Museum, at [email protected] or go to perotmuseum.org/NATM.