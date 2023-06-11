Sarah Weinberg Wins Dallas ISD Runoff

Longtime district volunteer Sarah Weinberg won the runoff June 10 for the Dallas ISD board of trustees District 2 seat over business owner Jimmy Tran. With all vote centers reporting, Weinberg received 53% of the vote (4,251 votes) to Tran’s 47% (3,738 votes) in unofficial results.

Weinberg and Tran continued to campaign after a close, three-way race May 6 in which no candidate received 50% of the vote to take over incumbent trustee Dustin Marshall’s seat. District 2 is a misshapen doughnut shape that surrounds the Park Cities, encompassing much of North and near East Dallas, and includes the Hillcrest High School feeder pattern. Marshall’s served on the board of trustees since 2016 before he announced in February that he would not seek another term.

“I am so honored by the trust and support given to me by District 2 voters tonight,” Weinberg wrote on her campaign social media page. “As the next trustee, I pledge to put kids first in every decision I make and to work hard to be an effective advocate for each and every one of our District 2 students.”

“Congrats to Sarah. I wish her the best as our new District 2 trustee, and I hope she continues to keep kids at the forefront of her decision-making,” Tran told the Dallas Morning News.

In the June 10 elections, 5.37% of Dallas County’s registered voters cast ballots.