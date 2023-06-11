Out & About: ReuNight Benefiting The Family Place

Family violence agency The Family Place hosted the 10th anniversary of ReuNight on May 18 at the Dallas Petroleum Club.

The Ray of Light-themed event, co-chaired by Brooke Hortenstine, Margaret Stafford, and Piper Wyatt, with honorary chair Joyce Goss, welcomed 180 to enjoy a seated dinner, live auction, cocktails, photos, music by DJ RomiQ, and the Gospel of Light choir.

The three-course dinner, curated by James Beard semifinalist chef Junior Borges of Meridian, included cured scallops with bonito cream, pickled ginger, fingerlime vinaigrette, and laminated brioche, accompanied by Chloe Pinot Grigio as part of the first course, and later, duo-entrees of Rosewood Wagyu tenderloin and King Crab “Oscar” served with asparagus, ramps and shishito peppers, along with Imagery Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, followed by a yuca and coconut cake with lime ganache, vanilla diplomat and coconut sable, inspired by Chef Borges’ grandmother, served with Mumm Brut Prestige

“There is absolutely no way we can achieve our mission without all of you who have joined us here tonight. Thank you for your generosity and support for this important, transformational work. Tonight, we are providing a ray of light for survivors leading them to brighter futures,” the Family Place CEO Mimi Sterling said in her remarks.

The live auction included a four-night stay at a four-bedroom private villa at Four Seasons in Punta Mita, Nayarit, Mexico; a FAN-tastic championship college football weekend in Houston with tickets and VIP access to the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!, exclusive merchandise and more, and tickets to the 2023 NCAA College Football National Championship game the next day; a dove hunt for four hunters for four nights at Pointer Wingshooting in Argentina; a never-before-seen football and baseball autographed by LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and LA Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw; a luxury trip for two to Aspen, Colorado on Aero Airlines, including a two-night stay at the Hotel Jerome; a customized, bespoke needlepoint belt by Susan Palma; and a Padel Ball Package consisting of padel lessons and accompanying rackets and outfits from T Bar M and a round of match play with Jessica and Dirk Nowitzki.

Following the auction, a paddle raise ended the program to secure the evening’s goal of $260,000 raised during the night of the event.

For more information about the Family Place, visit their website.