New Restaurant Coming to Preston Forest Village

A new restaurant is taking over the former Corner Bakery space in the Preston Forest Village shopping center.

Hudson House is expected to open its latest outpost there in 2024. The Preston Hollow location will be the eighth Hudson House when it opens.

Hudson House first opened in the Park Cities in 2017 and now has three other locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, with more expected this year, and one in California. Hudson House’s menu includes a cheeseburger, salads, French chicken, chicken parmesan, a lobster roll, fish tacos, steak frites, and more, alongside a raw bar specializing in oysters.

It will be Vandelay Hospitality’s third concept in Preston Hollow, along with D.L. Mack’s and Anchor Fishbar, which is set to open this summer at Preston Royal.

Vandelay’s portfolio also includes the newly opened Slider and Blues, Brentwood, East Hampton Sandwich Co., and more.