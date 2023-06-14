Attend the Final Round Concert and Awards Ceremony of the 2023 Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival on Saturday, June 17, at the Meyerson Symphony Center. After three rounds of exhilarating Competition and inspiring musicmaking, three finalists will each perform full piano concertos with Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Italian conductor Valentina Peleggi.

After an incredible afternoon of music, the Awards Ceremony will begin and a new Cliburn Junior winner will be announced live on stage. Thousands will be watching live online, don’t miss you chance to attend this international cultural event!

https://cliburn.org/?performance=final-round-concert-2.