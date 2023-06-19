House of the Month: 3724 Fairfax Ave.

This completely renovated mid-century modern full duplex just west of the Park Cities makes a fabulous home and investment opportunity. Both units, filled with natural light, offer more than 2,400 square feet of living space, each with three bedrooms and two full baths. The stunning designer finishes include hardwood flooring, smooth-finished walls, and art lighting. The bedroom carpets have been recently replaced, and the kitchens are equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and under-counter lighting. The units have access to a spacious courtyard, and the upstairs unit boasts a private balcony. Each unit includes two enclosed parking spaces in private garages.

