‘Nothin’ But the Blues’ Coming to the Meyerson

Broadway star Shayna Steele, who’s appeared in Rent, Jesus Christ Superstar, and the original cast of Hairspray, will return to the Meyerson stage in the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Nothin’ But the Blues June 23-25.

The show will run at 7:30 p.m. June 23 and 24 and at 3 p.m. June 25 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. Tickets start at $35.

The program was developed by DSO’s Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik, and songs include “St. Louis Blues,” “House of the Rising Sun,” “Nobody Knows When You’re Down and Out,” and “Baby Won’t You Please Come Home.”

For more information and to buy tickets, visit the DSO’s website.