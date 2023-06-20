Tuesday, June 20, 2023

The Hillcrest Body Garden and its creators. PHOTO: Courtesy SPARK!
SPARK! Exhibit Features Hillcrest Student Work

Aadya Kuruvalli

SPARK!, an immersive artistic exhibition, is open through Aug. 27 in The Cedars at Southside on Lamar Street and will feature work from a Hillcrest High School student group.

SPARK! is a pop-up experience built by local public high school students and showcases students’ artwork in a variety of rooms all modeled in one singular color and theme.

The students design, create, and build this exhibit for the community. All proceeds from SPARK! go toward “igniting the spark of creativity in all children.”

The Hillcrest Body Garden was created by students Inergee, Kyra, Dana, and Keyla, advised by Karleen Hesselbacher. The students’ creation was modeled after a garden, and the room itself was covered in various shades of green. In the center of the exhibit is a man becoming one with nature, while other body parts emerge from the ground that is covered in grass. The two side walls are partially mirrored, facing each other and representing a new dimension to the exhibit.

Other participating high schools included Woodrow Wilson High School and Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts.

The exhibit is open Fridays and Saturdays from 4-8 p.m. and Sundays from 1-6 p.m. Teacher tickets are $18; children ages 2-17 are $21; adults 18 and older are $23; and children under 2 can attend for free.

