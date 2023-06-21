Dallas 24 Hour Club CEO Retires, Successor Named

Dallas 24 Hour Club CEO Marsha Williamson recently announced her retirement, and COO Tim Grigsby will step into her role effective this fall.

Williamson will assume the title of CEO emeritus, which will keep her involved until 2025 as a consultant during the transition and with development and fundraising events.

She started at The 24 in 2013 when the organization’s long-term future was at jeopardy due to a dilapidated building that was requiring resources to cover maintenance issues. In 2016, the organization received a $250,000 architectural services Citizen HKS Award to design a new facility.

Williamson then enlisted KDC CEO Steve Van Amburgh to galvanize the Dallas construction community to build a $5.3 million, 14,000-square,foot facility on a 95% pro bono basis and spearheaded a fundraising team led by Michael Young that raised more than $1 million.

The 75-bed facility opened in February 2018 and has served more than 3,000 residents since opening.

“Marsha has not only left her stamp on The 24, along with its residents and alumni, she has ensured The 24 will be here for many years to come,” said Adrienne Santaularia, development director for The 24. “I feel blessed to have worked alongside and been mentored by Marsha for the past six years, and as I continue to grow in my work, Marsha’s guidance and expertise will stick with me every step of the way.”

Grigsby, Williamson’s successor, is a previous resident of The 24 who arrived in 2012 after stops at other treatment centers and sober living facilities. He started working, first as a resident staff liaison, then as a program manager.

“Tim has done an excellent job of establishing The 24 as an organization that serves hundreds of homeless alcoholics and addicts every year,” The 24 board chairman Michael Young said. “Over the past five-and-a-half years, Tim has demonstrated leadership skills and mentored the staff and residents.”

Programs manager Joseph Sapienza has also been promoted to operations director. He found himself homeless in Terrell, Texas, in 2015 as a result of alcoholism. Today, he is happy and healthy and has been serving since 2018 at The 24 — the place that helped him pave the way to a new life.

“Having worked closely with Tim and Joseph for the last five-and-a-half years, I can think of no better people to transition The 24 to its next big chapter because of their love and passion for our residents and community members who come seeking recovery and help,” Williamson said.