Out & About: Dwell with Dignity Art & Color Party

Three hundred guests got a first look at the artwork for this year’s Thrift Studio, Dwell with Dignity’s fundraiser and pop-up store, at the organization’s Art & Color party May 11.

The event consisted of visiting with artists, designers, and chairs; live music from La Pompe; and fundraising for Dwell with Dignity’s mission: to transform lives through design by providing and installing interiors for family homes and community spaces.

The event also included a raffle from 2023 Thrift Studio art chair Jarrod Oram and a silent auction of Thrift Studio art pieces from artists like Hannah Brown, Carolyn Joe, and Julie Stanger.

Thrift Studio will be open from Aug. 25 to Oct. 7, with a preview party scheduled for Aug. 24. It’s chaired by Oram along with Gillea Allison, and Christine Allison is the honorary chair.

The studio was launched in 2011 and brings in one-third of Dwell with Dignity’s operating revenue.