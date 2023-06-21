Out & About: Orphan Outreach Children’s Hope Dinner

Orphan Outreach raised more than $670,000 at its Children’s Hope Dinner May 2.

The nonprofit was founded in 2013 and supports more than 125,000 vulnerable and orphaned children in nine countries.

More than 500 guests came together to celebrate the 10-year anniversary dinner, founded by Dallas philanthropist Jimmy Westcott. He started the event after traveling with Orphan Outreach to Russia on a mission trip and wanted to mobilize people in Dallas to provide support.

The event at the Hyatt Regency Dallas featured Steven Curtis Chapman, the most awarded artist in Christian music history with 59 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, five Grammy Awards, and an American Music Awards.

Oksana Kozyna, Ukrainian para-badminton World Champion who has been part of the Orphan Outreach Aging Out Program in Ukraine for 10 years, shared her experience to achieve her dreams through sports.

The organization also honored three Christian radio partners — KVNE, JOYFM, and WCSG — with the Mike Douris Children’s Hope Award for their commitment and impact on the lives of the children and families served by Orphan Outreach around the world.

The Children’s Hope Dinner provides funds to support worldwide programs that serve thousands of orphaned and vulnerable populations by providing educational, emotional, physical, and spiritual care.