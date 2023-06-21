Hillcrest Teachers Awarded Education Foundation Grants

The Dallas Education Foundation has announced the recipients of its inaugural HeART of Teaching Discretionary Grant Awards, which include Theresa Anderson and Karleen Hesselbacher from Hillcrest High School.

The foundation received grant applications from dozens of teachers at Dallas ISD campuses, and 35 awardees were selected to receive nearly $127,000 in funding.

“We know how committed our educators in Dallas ISD are to their students,” said Mita Havlick, executive director of the Dallas Education Foundation. “Providing innovative teaching grants provides our teachers with opportunities for them to creatively explore how to further engage and support their scholars.”

Proposals included projects of various arts in Dallas ISD, including visual, performing, theatrical, and musical arts. Anderson’s grant is for “Celebrating Culture in our Community,” and Hesselbacher’s is for “Equilibrium: Bridging Humans and Nature Through Art.”

“The importance of the arts in education cannot be overstated,” said Dr. Scott Rudes, Dallas ISD’s executive director of academic enrichment and support. “We’re grateful to the Dallas Education Foundation for recognizing the arts, for their continued focus on elevating our teachers, and for funding these amazing projects.”

The grants review committee consisted of Rudes; Amy Hofland, senior director of the Crow Museum of Asian Art of the University of Texas at Dallas; Charles Santos, executive director and artistic director of TITUS; Dallas Education Foundation board members Theresa Flores, Drex Owusu, and Jennifer Scripps; and Brian Nguyen and Emily Davis of Dallas ISD’s human capital management.