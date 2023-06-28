Dallas Offers Free, Low-Cost Youth Activities

The City of Dallas is offering free and low-cost activities to help kids and teens stay safe and active during the summer while having fun.

The campaign, known as “Summer of Safety,” was launched by Mayor Eric Johnson, Police Chief Eddie Garcia, and other city and Dallas ISD officials with programs including a Teen All-Access Pass, seasonal jobs, and more.

The full activity list:

Teen All-Access Pass

Dallas Park and Recreation is partnering with local organizations to offer free entry to more than 10 popular cultural and recreation venues across the city. Teens between ages 13 and 17 who live within Dallas city limits may pick up a pass from city recreation centers to visit the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, Dallas Zoo, and other attractions.

Aquatic Centers

Dallas Park and Recreation maintains nine community pools and 17 spray grounds in addition to the three cove and five other aquatic centers, along with the Bahama Beach Waterpark. Visit DallasAquatics.org to find the nearest aquatic center.

Dallas Park and Recreation

The department is hosting a number of programs all summer long. For a list, visit DallasParks.org.

The 43 recreation centers across the city also offer an assortment of day camps and sport lessons.

Aquatics Seasonal Job Opportunities

The Aquatics Division is hiring staff 16 years and older to serve as customer service representatives, lifeguards, and swim instructors. Pay starts at $18.91 per hour and varies by position. Those interested can apply through DallasAquatics.org or by texting or calling 214-671-7946.

Best Buy Teen Tech Center

Dallas Park and Recreation’s Best Buys Teen Tech Center gives 12- to 17-year-olds an opportunity to work with adult mentors to develop new skills, explore ideas, and build confidence through the use of technology.

Teen Late Night

Select recreation centers host Teen Nights on the first Friday of the month from 7 to 10 p.m., which give 13- to 17-year-olds a chance to participate in free activities designed with them in mind.

Counselor in Training Programs

Youth ages 13-16 can acquire job skills through Parks’ summer leadership training program. Counselors in Training support recreation programs and have a focus on summer camps. These CITs will be paid $35 per week. For more information, contact the following phone numbers based on location:

Kiest: 214-670-1918

Martin Weiss: 214-670-1919

Pleasant Oaks: 214-670-0945

Dallas Public Library

Each of the 30 library locations across the city offer classes and programs for all ages ,including music and art lessons, language classes, and story times in English and Spanish. Visit DallasLibrary.LibraryMarket.com/events/month for details on specific upcoming events.

SMART Summer with Mayor Johnson

The popular summer reading and learning program is back in person after two years of virtual-only experiences. Students 18 years and younger who read (or are read to) for at least 20 minutes a day earn a free book for every 10 days of reading. Readers can redeem up to give prizes through Aug. 13, and those who have read 50 days will be entered in the grand prize drawings. There will also be events and hands-on activities each week to engage science, math, art, reading, and technology interests. To register, visit DallasLibrary.org/SmartSummer.

Office of Arts and Culture

The city’s Office of Arts and Culture is offering programs and classes throughout the summer in addition to ongoing exhibits and concerts. For the full event list, visit DallasCulture.org/oac-programs-calendar.

Mayor’s Youth Sports Ticket Program

The Mayor’s Youth Sports Ticket Program is an initiative created to welcome local youth (ages 12 to 17) to professional, collegiate, and amateur sporting events at no charge. The fist-come-first-served program is a partnership with the Dallas Sports Commission, and each ticket holder will receive an accompanying ticket for a chaperone.

Dallas Police Department

The Dallas Police Department offers youth programming throughout the summer such as self-defense classes, midnight basketball, boxing programs, disc golf, movie nights, kickball events, and other programs. Learn more here.