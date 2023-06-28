Junior Symphony Ball Raises $415,000 for Music and Education Programs

The 65th annual Junior Symphony Ball raised $415,000 for music and education programs.

Two thousand six hundred high school students from 35 schools attended the ball Feb. 4 at Gilley’s, making it the largest event to date.



JSB is the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s longest-running fundraiser. Although JSB has evolved in scope and participation size, it has always been a fundraising event for the DSO hosted by Dallas area 10th-12th grade high school students and their parents.



On behalf of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League, an oversized check for $415,000 was presented to Kim Noltemy, Ross Perot President and CEO of the Dallas Symphony Association.



“The co-chairs did an outstanding job to ensure the success of this year’s event,” said Courtney Plumlee, mother of co-chair Alexa Plumlee. “Most importantly, they helped educate their peers that JSB is “A Purpose with A Party.” The proceeds have a significant role providing arts education programs and instruments to many local students in our community.



“Purpose with a Party” was a student-led fundraiser that brought together high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors to celebrate an evening filled with live music from artists like Drake Milligan and DJ Soulja, dancing, games, raffles, refreshments, and even a mechanical bull.



The 2023 JSB co-chairs were Will Searcy from Episcopal School of Dallas, Mary Ellen Schoellkopf from Highland Park High School, Sydney Hoyl from Hockaday, Dylan Gibbons from Jesuit, Alexa Plumlee from Parish Episcopal, Bowden Slates from St. Mark’s of Texas, and Alexandra Paredes from Ursuline Academy.



Participating schools include Alcuin School, Bishop Lynch, Booker T. Washington, Cambridge, Cistercian, Episcopal School of Dallas, Greenhill, Highland Park, Hillcrest, Hockaday, Jesuit, John Paul II, Lake Highlands, Parish Episcopal, Shelton, St. Mark’s of Texas, Ursuline Academy, Woodrow Wilson, Lakehill Preparatory School, Bishop Dunne, Prestonwood, and Trinity Christian Academy.



JSB’s event sponsors were Trive Capital, Stonelake Capital, Platinum Homes by Mark Molthan, Sewell, Ben E. Keith Company, Hilltop Holdings, Highland Park Village, Gilley’s Dallas, Luke’s Fastbreaks, Mister Tuxedo and Haynsworth Classic American Portraiture.