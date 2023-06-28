Wednesday, June 28, 2023

SPCA of Texas is among the grant recipients. PHOTO: Courtesy SPCA of Texas
The Dallas Foundation Awards $1.5M in Grants to 45 Local Organizations

Harper Harris

The Dallas Foundation recently announced its plan to give $1.5 million in grants to 45 local organizations. These grants are endowed funds that are custom to the donor and their cause and cover a range of issues and recipients, including the arts, children and families, and animal welfare. 

These grants are awarded from funds named after the donors who established them. 

“These Field of Interest grants empower organizations to have a profound impact in our city. Beyond the dollars, these grants are vehicles of change and social progress, supporting the nonprofits who strive to make a difference and, ultimately, make Dallas brighter and more equitable,” said Julie Diaz, interim president and CEO of The Dallas Foundation. “The enduring support we are able to provide to these causes identified by our donors is made possible through their remarkable generosity, many of whom entrusted The Dallas Foundation with their philanthropic resources decades ago, ensuring perpetual impact.” 

Since its founding in 1929, the foundation has granted over $1 billion to community-centered causes and issues. For more information, visit www.dallasfoundation.org, Facebook, or Instagram.

Below are The Dallas Foundation’s 2023 Field of Interest funds and their recipients:

Jean Baptiste “Tad” Adoue, III Fund

  • Dallas Museum of Art
  • Nasher Sculpture Center
  • Bishop Arts Theatre Center

Audacy DFW and the Arts

  • Swan Strings

Bertice Carter Speck Fund

  • Swan Strings
  • Visual Aid Volunteers, Inc.

Betty Pope Fund & Erin Wylie Fund

  • Dallas Pets Alive

Darwin and June Hodges Fund

  • Project Transformation North Texas
  • Jalonick Family Memorial Fund-Breast Cancer
  • HHM Health
  • Methodist Health System Foundation

Jalonick Family Memorial Fund-Domestic Violence

  • Genesis Women’s Shelter and Support
  • Texas Advocacy Project
  • The Family Place

Jalonick Family Memorial Fund-Special Needs

  • Bryan’s House
  • The Warren Center, Inc.

Joseph and Barbara McQuillan Memorial Fund

  • Texas Trees Foundation

Morris Hartley Morgan, Jr. Fund

  • American Red Cross
  • Baylor Scott and White Dallas Foundation
  • Brave Like Ellie
  • HopeKids, Inc.

Lucile W. and George R. Pattullo Fund

  • South Dallas Fair Park Innercity Community Development Corporation (ICDC)

Louis B. and Mary Ratliff Fund for Critical Needs

  • Bonton Farms
  • Housing Crisis Center
  • Reading Partners
  • ScholarShot, Inc.
  • Sharing Life Community Outreach, Inc.
  • Under 1 Roof
  • University of North Texas Foundation
  • UpTogether

Louis B. and Mary Ratliff Fund for Animal Welfare

  • Awwdoptable, Inc.
  • Dallas Pets Alive
  • Friends of Dallas Animal Services
  • Hearts & Bones Rescue
  • Operation Kindness
  • Spay Neuter Network
  • SPCA of Texas

Dale and Barbara Reed Fund for Abused Children

  • City House

Elizabeth T. Robinson Fund

  • Bold Idea, Inc.

George R. Schrader Innovative Education Fund

  • Educate to Innovate

Annie L. Stevens Fund

  • Better Block Foundation
  • Education Opens Doors, Inc.
  • Incarnation House
  • Mercy Street, Inc.
  • Momentous Institute
  • St. Philip’s School and Community Center
  • University of North Texas Foundation
  • Youth Guidance

James D. Webb Fund

  • UT Southwestern Medical Center

For more information about The Dallas Foundation, visit their website.

