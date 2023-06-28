The Dallas Foundation Awards $1.5M in Grants to 45 Local Organizations

The Dallas Foundation recently announced its plan to give $1.5 million in grants to 45 local organizations. These grants are endowed funds that are custom to the donor and their cause and cover a range of issues and recipients, including the arts, children and families, and animal welfare.

These grants are awarded from funds named after the donors who established them.

“These Field of Interest grants empower organizations to have a profound impact in our city. Beyond the dollars, these grants are vehicles of change and social progress, supporting the nonprofits who strive to make a difference and, ultimately, make Dallas brighter and more equitable,” said Julie Diaz, interim president and CEO of The Dallas Foundation. “The enduring support we are able to provide to these causes identified by our donors is made possible through their remarkable generosity, many of whom entrusted The Dallas Foundation with their philanthropic resources decades ago, ensuring perpetual impact.”

Since its founding in 1929, the foundation has granted over $1 billion to community-centered causes and issues. For more information, visit www.dallasfoundation.org, Facebook, or Instagram.

Below are The Dallas Foundation’s 2023 Field of Interest funds and their recipients:



Jean Baptiste “Tad” Adoue, III Fund

Dallas Museum of Art

Nasher Sculpture Center

Bishop Arts Theatre Center

Audacy DFW and the Arts

Swan Strings

Bertice Carter Speck Fund

Swan Strings

Visual Aid Volunteers, Inc.

Betty Pope Fund & Erin Wylie Fund

Dallas Pets Alive

Darwin and June Hodges Fund

Project Transformation North Texas

Jalonick Family Memorial Fund-Breast Cancer

HHM Health

Methodist Health System Foundation

Jalonick Family Memorial Fund-Domestic Violence

Genesis Women’s Shelter and Support

Texas Advocacy Project

The Family Place

Jalonick Family Memorial Fund-Special Needs

Bryan’s House

The Warren Center, Inc.

Joseph and Barbara McQuillan Memorial Fund

Texas Trees Foundation

Morris Hartley Morgan, Jr. Fund

American Red Cross

Baylor Scott and White Dallas Foundation

Brave Like Ellie

HopeKids, Inc.

Lucile W. and George R. Pattullo Fund

South Dallas Fair Park Innercity Community Development Corporation (ICDC)

Louis B. and Mary Ratliff Fund for Critical Needs

Bonton Farms

Housing Crisis Center

Reading Partners

ScholarShot, Inc.

Sharing Life Community Outreach, Inc.

Under 1 Roof

University of North Texas Foundation

UpTogether

Louis B. and Mary Ratliff Fund for Animal Welfare

Awwdoptable, Inc.

Dallas Pets Alive

Friends of Dallas Animal Services

Hearts & Bones Rescue

Operation Kindness

Spay Neuter Network

SPCA of Texas

Dale and Barbara Reed Fund for Abused Children

City House

Elizabeth T. Robinson Fund

Bold Idea, Inc.

George R. Schrader Innovative Education Fund

Educate to Innovate

Annie L. Stevens Fund

Better Block Foundation

Education Opens Doors, Inc.

Incarnation House

Mercy Street, Inc.

Momentous Institute

St. Philip’s School and Community Center

University of North Texas Foundation

Youth Guidance

James D. Webb Fund

UT Southwestern Medical Center

