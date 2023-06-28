Reichert Companies Mark 45, 50, 100 Years

Dave and Darian Reichert, of Highland Park, have been marking monumental milestones for their Reichert Woodworks family of companies.

In May, 200-plus customers, vendors, and friends turned out for a Cinco de Mayo-themed lunch complete with street tacos and a mariachi band to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Davis-Hawn Lumber.

“From mule-drawn wagons to sophisticated logistics systems, we’ve grown with Oak Cliff through the years and now partner with the finest architects, builders, and remodelers in all of Dallas,” Dave Reichert said.

The celebrations didn’t end there.

In June, 250-plus customers, vendors, and employees showed up to mark significant anniversaries for Architectural Carpentry Materials (ACM) and Lynn Floyd Architectural Millwork (LFAM).

Ben and Dorothy Calvary, now in their 90s, started Architectural Carpentry Materials in 1973 out of the family garage and returned as honored guests for the 50th-anniversary luncheon a few days after celebrating 75 years of marriage.

Likewise, Lynn and Jackie Floyd, who started Lynn Floyd Architectural Millwork in 1977, served as honored guests as the company celebrated its 45th anniversary. Lynn Floyd still consults on special projects.

“Today is a great day celebrating the enduring legacies of these two great companies and, more importantly, these great founders, the Calvarys and the Floyds,” Dave Reichert said. “As a family of companies, we are continuing the tradition they established of partnering with the finest custom home builders, architects, and remodelers in Dallas.”

The Reichert companies also include Davis-Hawn Architectural Millworks (founded in 2010).