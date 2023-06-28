Out & About: A Night of Hope Dinner For Bryan’s House

The recent A Night of Hope dinner benefiting Bryan’s House, a nonprofit that supports children with special needs and their families, also celebrated the grand reopening of Salum.

The event, hosted by the Lone Star Monarchs, was co-chaired by David Andrews and Carlo Baron, with Stephen Hoyl serving as honorary chair. ​​The sold-out celebration was part of the Bryan’s House 2023 Power of You Awards Luncheon events and raised net proceeds of $50,000.

“What we’re doing is not just helping these wonderful kids, but we’re helping the whole family, and by doing that, we’re helping them reach their potential and helping society because every single one of these kids is a treasure,” said Dr. Keith Mankin, Bryan’s House board chair.

​​The evening featured cocktail pairings with liquors donated by 3 Badge Enology and Mijenta Tequila. After a cocktail hour, guests enjoyed prosecco, wines, passed hors d’oeuvres, and a four-course menu including smoked trout salad with baby arugula, grilled watermelon, and more, grilled salmon over couscous with tahini blood orange dressing, braised beef short ribs over parmesan polenta, and a dessert of buttermilk shortcake with sweet cream cheese and balsamic marinated strawberries created by Salum owner and executive chef Abraham Salum.

There was a silent auction and live auction conducted by John Rieger, and sponsors underwrote 100% of the tickets, so all the proceeds benefited Bryan’s House.

Regina Bruce and Dr. Carla Russo helped sponsor the event, and are serving as co-chairs for the upcoming Bryan’s House 2023 Power of You Awards Luncheon.“

Regina and I hope that what you saw and heard tonight will inspire you to get more involved with Bryan’s House and our upcoming 2023 Power of You Awards Luncheon on October 23rd,” Russo said. “We encourage you to consider joining our team with your financial support to help change lives. Together, we have the power to watch these beautiful kids shine and to make a positive and lasting difference in their lives.”