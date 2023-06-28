ESD Establishes First Distinguished Teaching Chair

The Episcopal School of Dallas has announced the establishment of its first endowed Distinguished Teaching Chair, made possible by a gift from ESD parents Anne Clayton and Jacques Vroom.

Jacques said that the Vroom family believes in ESD and its vision of igniting lives of purpose and a love of learning.

“In a time with elevated competition to fill teaching positions, growing ESD’s teaching endowment is critical for ESD to retain and expand its roster of fabulous teachers,” he said. “Our family made this gift to support ESD teachers and hope we will inspire others to do the same.”

The Vrooms wanted to make the gift after attending a leadership briefing where head of school David Baad laid out the school’s priorities, including the commitment to excellence today and in the future.

“The gift from the Vroom family puts us on a path to a goal of endowing 20 Distinguished Chairs,” Baad said. “We want to ensure ESD attracts, develops, and retains an exceptional teaching staff that leads us to cultivate a talented and diverse student body.”

The Distinguished Teaching Chair recognizes a teacher who had earned their place among the best in their field and assures excellence in their teaching. The school has a full-time teaching staff of 140.

“(ESD teachers) have created an environment where kids are respected for their own individuality and shown the rewards that come from learning and intellectual curiosity,” Anne Clayton said. “If we are going to continue to inspire the next generation, we must show our teachers that they are appreciated and cherished.”