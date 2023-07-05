2023 Rotary Club of Park Cities Fourth of July Parade

Patriotic-hued Park Cities paradegoers took a modified route from the Rotary Club of Park Cities’ Fourth of July parade’s starting point near Highland Park Town Hall this year amid construction on Lakeside Drive, but organizers say the route may be familiar to longtime attendees.

The 2023 parade started near Highland Park Town Hall, headed west along Euclid, then north on Highland Drive (rather than Lakeside Drive as usual). From there, the parade took its usual route, following Preston Road north to University Boulevard, heading east, and ending at Goar Park in University Park with a picnic with games, activities, and vendor booths.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the Rotary Club of Park Cities hosting the annual Independence Day festivities.

The 2023 Patriot Cup winners were the “Krewe of the Rollin’ Elvi” – that’s the plural form of the King of Rock n’ Roll, Elvis. Per the Rotary Club, the group of Park Cities families has been rolling through the parade for nearly 10 years.

Other notable participants include Grand Marshal Jan Langbein of Genesis Women’s Shelter and Brad Cheves, vice president for development and external affairs at SMU, the city of University Park’s 2023 Citizen of the Year.

Look for more photos and parade coverage in the upcoming August issue of Park Cities People.