Out & About: Honor Guard Polo Cup

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Debutantes and Honor Guard partnered with the Prestonwood Polo Club for the annual Honor Guard Polo Cup.

The event brought an evening of polo matches, dinner, drinks, and halftime activities June 24 at Prestonwood Polo Club in Oak Point.

The Debutantes, Honor Guard, and family members viewed the polo games from the pavilion, where many could be found wearing derby hats.

The Debutantes participated in the traditional divot stomp — a long-standing tradition where spectators converge on the field to stomp down turf that has been torn up by the ponies’ hooves.

Attendees also gathered on the field for a glass of champagne, photo opportunities, and a meet-and-greet with club owner Vaughn Miller.

Vaughn Miller is the son of Tincy Miller, who founded the DSOL Presentation Ball in 1987 and was among the first group of Honor Guard in the inaugural year. The Miller family continues the family tradition of support for the ball, including Gigi Miller, Vance Miller III, and Vaughn Miller Jr.

“We are so grateful to Dena and Vaughn Miller, Vaughn Miller Jr., Vance, and Gigi for their incredible Prestonwood Polo Club venue,” Presentation Ball chair Kristin Cordiak said. “The Honor Guard Polo Club evening was exciting with the horses, players, champagne divot stomp — all fabulous fun.”

The Polo Cup was one of the season events for the Debutantes which culminate with the 38th Presentation Ball, which will be Feb. 10, 2024.

“This presentation season is filled with fun events like the Polo Cup, and we have the added focus of bringing music education to our community through the DSO education and outreach programs,” DSOL president Nancy Labadie said. “Keep watching for what is up next for this amazing group of young women.”