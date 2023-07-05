Retirement Goal: See the Whole Country

Dallas man plans to run at least one marathon in every state

Retirement looks different depending on the person.

Browse the pages of an AARP pamphlet or IRA investment packet and you’ll see all manner of golf courses, sailboats, and sunset dinners.

Scott running in Pennsylvania.

When most people think of hanging it up, they envision the three R’s of retirement – rest, relaxation, and resignation. However, for one Dallas resident, it’s all about running.

At 59, Scott Kline is a retired attorney with a mission to make the most of his next chapter. After spending the last few years as a full-time parent, he’s found an exciting way to stay in shape, see the world, and spend quality time with his wife.

“I started marathon training as a way to kill time while my son was in school,” Kline said. “That’s when my wife came up with this idea that would be really fascinating for the both of us. Since she’s only ever lived in New Jersey and Texas, we thought taking on this project to run a marathon in all 50 states would be a great way to see some of the places we otherwise would have no reason to visit.”

Beginning with the Boston Marathon in 1987, he finished 10 marathons in 10 states, running off and on, before turning up the pace a few years ago.

Since May 2019, Kline has run another 35 marathons in 35 different states. He’s tackled some of the country’s most notorious treks, from the New York City Marathon to the Nebraska State Fair Marathon.

In total, he and his wife have traveled more than 86,000 miles. They’ve weathered ice storms, travel delays, and a whole host of scheduling scenarios, but now they’re closing in on the final five runs to reach his goal of completing 50 marathons in 50 states.

“I have met some of the most amazing people,” Kline said. “They’re so gracious and grateful that you’ve come to their town to support their cause. Especially in the smaller towns, people are so happy that you would come from so far away to support what they’re doing.”

Scott running in Rhode Island.

Some of Kline’s best memories are running through scenic Midwest towns, meeting new friends along the way, and gaining an appreciation and perspective for how encouraging everyone is.

“Living in Preston Hollow, people are really supportive,” said Kline, who often trains in the Park Cities. “You know, they could think I’m nuts, but when I tell them what I’m doing, they say, ‘This is great, fill me in!’”

In a couple of weeks, Kline will finish his 47th marathon in Anchorage, Alaska. Then, it’s onto New Hampshire, Maine, and finally Harford, Connecticut, on Oct. 14, where he will complete his 50th and final marathon for this project. However, it won’t be his last.

“After this, I’m hoping to finish the World Marathon Majors across Tokyo, Boston, London, and Berlin,” he said. “After that, who knows.”