Invited Partnership Hits Home for Spieth

Jordan Spieth’s latest corporate and philanthropic endeavor has a personal connection for the Preston Hollow golfer.

Spieth is investing in Dallas-based Invited, formerly known as ClubCorp, which owns and operates almost 200 private golf and country clubs in North America. Spieth also will be a strategic advisor and brand ambassador for the company.

Invited’s portfolio includes Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch, where Spieth spent his formative years before starring at Jesuit Dallas, the University of Texas, and on the PGA Tour.

As part of the deal, the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation will partner on a series of charitable and community efforts benefiting youth organizations and military families. Invited will host a series of events at its clubs to raise funds for Spieth’s foundation.

“I’m excited to work with the team at Invited to help grow the company and leverage their unmatched platform to create an even greater impact in our communities,” Spieth said. “The partnership makes perfect sense as golf continues to expand in exciting ways, reaching new audiences while growing the impact on those who need a helping hand.”

Invited’s Dallas-area properties include TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, home to the AT&T Byron Nelson each May, as well as Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, which hosts a PGA Champions Tour event in April.

Spieth is a three-time major champion who also earned the FedEx Cup championship following his best season on the PGA Tour in 2015.