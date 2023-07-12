Thursday, July 13, 2023

Valentina Calederon PHOTO: Courtesy Gladys Calderon
ESD Student’s Book Available at Interabang

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Episcopal School of Dallas student Valentina Calderon’s book Unipaw’s Adventures: The Friends of the Forest, initially published on Amazon in 2021, is available at Interabang Books.

Valentina will read the book during a storytime event with the book’s editor and its illustrator, Bob O’Brian, at 10:30 a.m. July 29 at the bookstore in the Pavilion on Lovers Lane. The event will also include activities and treats for attendees.

The book, inspired by Valentina’s dog, Snowy, tells the story of a dog whose special ability is the power to make friends. Valentina, now 11, started writing the book when she was 6.

Valentina’s donating 25% of the proceeds from her book to her and her brother Sebastian’s nonprofit, Shining Brownies, which seeks to help children in need. 

For more information about the Interabang event, visit the bookstore’s website.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

