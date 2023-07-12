ESD Student’s Book Available at Interabang

Episcopal School of Dallas student Valentina Calderon’s book Unipaw’s Adventures: The Friends of the Forest, initially published on Amazon in 2021, is available at Interabang Books.

Valentina will read the book during a storytime event with the book’s editor and its illustrator, Bob O’Brian, at 10:30 a.m. July 29 at the bookstore in the Pavilion on Lovers Lane. The event will also include activities and treats for attendees.

The book, inspired by Valentina’s dog, Snowy, tells the story of a dog whose special ability is the power to make friends. Valentina, now 11, started writing the book when she was 6.

Valentina’s donating 25% of the proceeds from her book to her and her brother Sebastian’s nonprofit, Shining Brownies, which seeks to help children in need.

For more information about the Interabang event, visit the bookstore’s website.