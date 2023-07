Dallas police July 11 released body camera footage from a rescue at Bachman Lake.

Police say they responded to the lake in the 2900 block of Shorecrest Drive at 3:10 a.m. July 3, and found a vehicle in the lake.

Two officers then got into the water and pulled an unidentified person out of the lake and onto the dock, according to a news release.

Officers performed CPR and Dallas-Fire Rescue transported the person to a local hospital, police said.