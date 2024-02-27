Carrie Underwood to Headline 2024 Cattle Baron’s

Carrie Underwood will be the 2024 Cattle Baron’s Ball headline entertainer.

The eight-time Grammy winner will perform at Southfork Ranch on Sept. 28.

This year’s event is themed New Horizons and chaired by Marjon Henderson and Lora Farris. Cattle Baron’s Ball has raised more than $98 million for cancer research since 1974 and is the world’s largest single-night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

Tickets and tables are available for purchase through the Cattle Baron’s website.