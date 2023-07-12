Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Kristi Kennimer PHOTO: Daniel Motta
Scarlet Reagan Open Adjacent to Pavilion on Lovers Lane

Dallas-based artist and designer Kristi Kennimer recently opened the art and home décor store Scarlet Reagan adjacent to the Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

Named after Kennimer’s daughter, Scarlet Reagan offers gifts and home décor, including original art, jewelry, throw pillows, candles, furniture, and home accessories. 

She opened her first store in Lakewood and consolidated the Lakewood location with the new 2,100-square-foot flagship store.

For more information about Scarlet Reagan, visit their website.

