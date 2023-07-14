August Site Readings
June and July saw plenty of news and summer festivities to cover. Here are some stories you may have missed on our website.
COMMUNITY: Elm Thicket/Northpark Hosts Juneteenth Celebration
The Elm Thicket/Northpark neighborhood June 17 hosted its 13th-annual Juneteenth celebration featuring a parade with neighbors and local dignitaries, live music, food, and more.
NEWS: Edgemere Under New Ownership
As part of a plan approved by a bankruptcy court in March, Bay 9 Holdings LLC acquired Edgemere for $48.5 million and is converting it to a rental model – a process that Edgemere LLC (“Long Hill”) reports is underway.
SCHOOLS: Marsh Principal Earns Bus Driver Certification
Marsh Preparatory Academy Principal Dawna Duke recently earned clearance to drive Dallas ISD school busses to allow for more campus field trips.