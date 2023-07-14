August Site Readings

June and July saw plenty of news and summer festivities to cover. Here are some stories you may have missed on our website.

The Elm Thicket/Northpark neighborhood June 17 hosted its 13th-annual Juneteenth celebration featuring a parade with neighbors and local dignitaries, live music, food, and more.

As part of a plan approved by a bankruptcy court in March, Bay 9 Holdings LLC acquired Edgemere for $48.5 million and is converting it to a rental model – a process that Edgemere LLC (“Long Hill”) reports is underway.

Marsh Preparatory Academy Principal Dawna Duke recently earned clearance to drive Dallas ISD school busses to allow for more campus field trips.