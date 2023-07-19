HPISD DARE, SRO Program Costs to Increase 8%

The cost for the Highland Park ISD Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) and school resource officer (SRO) programs will increase in cost by 8% this year based on salary adjustments by University Park.

The DARE program places an officer at Highland Park Middle School, and the SRO program places an officer at Highland Park High School.

The town of Highland Park pays for 25% of the cost of these programs, and University Park covers the remaining 75%, as the city has more students enrolled in the district.

This year, Highland Park’s share will be $32,498 for the DARE program and $30,740 for the SRO program.

The Highland Park town council reviewed this agreement during its July 18 study session and will vote on it during a future meeting. The interlocal agreement has been in place since 2004.

During the study session, the town council also reviewed and approved a contract with Valley View Consulting to provide investment advisory services for the town.