New Medspa Opens in Preston Oaks Shopping Center

A New York-based medspa recently opened its first Texas location in Preston Hollow in the Preston Oaks shopping center.

Ever/Body offers everything from hydra facials, laser facials, wrinkle relaxers, and dermal fillers to laser hair removal and more.

“Ever/Body seeks to empower our clients with treatments, information, and tools to help them make informed decisions about their skin, body, and hair goals. We believe there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to cosmetic dermatology and create a personalized experience that focuses on our client’s individual journey,” said Ever/Body’s supervising physician Dr. Rawn Bosley, a board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon.

“​​Dallas is one of the fastest-growing fashion and beauty cities in the U.S. We wanted to anchor the market and the Preston Hollow location is in the center of the shopping district, anchoring us within the community,” Ever/Body CEO Amy Shecter said.

