Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Christina Eubanks, Kathleen Gibson, and Candace Winslow. PHOTOS: Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

Out & About: JLD Milestones Luncheon

Maria Lawson 0 Comments , ,

Junior League of Dallas held its annual Milestones Luncheon April 5 at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

Supporters gathered to hear a discussion between Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts and emcee and WFAA anchor Cynthia Izaguirre.

Kathleen Gibson was also recognized as the Sustainer of the Year by JLD president Christina Eubanks and Sustainer president Candace Winslow.

Chaired by Linda Secrest and Sally Pretorius Hodge, the event featured a VIP reception, seated lunch, and raffle.

The luncheon raises funds for the Junior League of Dallas Community Service Fund, which grants about $1 million each year to the Dallas community. The next Milestones Luncheon will be held April 11, 2025.

(READ: JLD Names Kathleen Gibson Sustainer of the Year)

