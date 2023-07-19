Sadoughi Group Invests in Pro Volleyball

A Preston Hollow entrepreneur plans to bring professional volleyball to North Texas as part of a new league with some high-profile investors.

Armand Sadoughi, founder of Mandalorian Capital, is leading the ownership group for a Frisco-based franchise in the upstart Pro Volleyball Federation. The league is set to begin play in 2024, with the new Dallas team joining the following year.

“With the acquisition of the Dallas Pro Volleyball Federation franchise, our group is beyond excited to embark on this new journey,” Sadoughi said. “Top-flight women’s sports is a growing — and important — opportunity in pro sports, and women’s professional volleyball is an exciting, made-for-broadcast team game with an impressive and growing audience.”

The team will begin searching for a head coach, home venue, and executive staff in the coming months. It also will unveil a name and logo.

The league previously announced teams in Atlanta; Orlando; San Diego; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Columbus, Ohio; and Omaha, Nebraska. Among those with an ownership stake are Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and musician Jason Derulo. Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer is one of the league’s founders.

Sadoughi’s ownership group is comprised of several Dallas business community leaders, including noted local business lawyers Evan D. Stone and Michel Benitez, Mubina Benitez and Richard Zaleskie.

“Members of our ownership group, through their daughters’ competitions, have been club volleyball supporters in the city for years and are passionate about the game and its potential,” Sadoughi said. “Our goal is to further enhance the city’s volleyball legacy nationwide, build on the countless winning traditions in Dallas pro sports, and create a new, incredibly fun — and electric — entertainment experience for sports fans throughout all of North Texas.”