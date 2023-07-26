Love Field, JetWind Power Corp. Partnership Explores Alternative Energy Capture Technology

Dallas Love Field partnered with Dallas-based JetWind Power Corporation on a pilot program to capture aircraft-generated wind and convert it into sustainable energy.

JetWind debuted at the 2017 Airports Going Green Conference in Dallas. Their team collaborated with students and researchers from SMU and Clarkson University in the early stages of Capture Aided Design (CAD) modeling for the Energy Capturing Pod (ECP) generators.

“We are thrilled to be the only airport in the world testing the benefits of this technology,” said Patrick Carreno, interim director of aviation. “It’s gratifying to see Dallas Love Field leading the aviation sector’s charge to decarbonize travel through our collaboration with JetWind Power Corporation. I am proud they chose our airport to assist with this innovation.”

he ECP at DAL is next to the control tower, opposite Gate 9. The location was chosen to allow operators to test various factors of the ECP, including the amount of energy capable of being captured and the durability of the turbines against the wind blast delivered from an aircraft.

