Proposed Redevelopment Would Add Apartments to the Hill Shopping Center

The Dallas City Plan Commission pushed a vote on a zoning change proposed by the owners of the Hill shopping center that would allow for apartments to Aug. 3.

The 2,000+-square-foot shopping center on the northeast corner of North Central Expressway and Walnut Hill Lane near the Walnut Hill DART rail station is owned by Asana Partners, according to the Dallas Morning News. The property was originally built in 1977.

Asana is seeking the zoning change to consolidate the zoning of the shopping center “to allow for future redevelopment of the entire property with mixed uses including multifamily,” according to Dallas City Plan Commission filings.

“The applicant’s intent is to gradually redevelop the entire property in phases over time, ultimately leading to a dense, walkable, mixed-use development with immediate access to transit,” the filing continues. “In addition to the overall rezoning of the property, the first phase of this redevelopment is included in this request and includes multifamily with structured parking.”

The firm is seeking approval to build as high as 20 stories on part of the property, the filings show, and the requested zoning would allow for the construction of up to 1,200 multifamily units if all units are at market rate, or up to 1,740 multifamily units if mixed-income housing is provided.

WDG Architecture is designing the project.