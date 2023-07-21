Jewelry, Designer Clothes, Accessories, and More For Sale at Highland Park Estate Sale

PHOTO: Janelle Stone Estate Services

Jewelry, including a 9.44-carat diamond ring, luxury clothes, accessories, art, china, and more owned by a former Exxon Mobil executive and his wife, are for sale July 21 and 22 at an estate sale by Janelle Stone Estate Services.

The estate sale at the three-story, 12,000-square-foot home of J. Stephen Simon and his wife, Susan Gaynell Simon, at 3701 Euclid Ave. in Highland Park runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 21 and 22.

To view the items online, visit Janelle Stone Estate Services’ website.

Stephen Simon died in 2009 and Susan died in November 2022. Stephen was elected to Exxon Mobil’s board of directors in 2006 and was senior vice president when he retired from the U.S. oil company.

He first joined Exxon Company in 1967, did a two-year assignment in the U.S. Army, returned to Exxon as a business analyst in the Baton Rouge Refinery in 1969, and worked his way up in the company in various roles that took him and his family around the world.

Stephen met his wife, Susan, in middle school, per her obituary, and the couple had been married for 43 years when he died. They have three daughters.