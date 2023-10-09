Catalina Gonzalez to Receive Fashion Notes Designer Award

Lifestyle brand Dondolo founder Catalina Gonzalez will receive the Fashion Notes Designer Award at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s 10th-annual Fashion Notes Designer Award Luncheon and Style Show.

Jada Mowles and Laura Price chair the Oct. 12 luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. Nancy Labadie is the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League president. Karen Cox, a former Fashion Notes chair, and her daughter, Isabella Cox, a DSOL debutante in 2020, are honorary chairs.

The morning will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a fashion show produced by Robyn Chauvin Productions with fashions by LoveShackFancy, Dondolo, accessories by Milliard Diamond Concierge, and boots by Petite Paloma, followed by lunch and a raffle.

In celebration of the tenth annual Fashion Notes, the DSOL is partnering with Make A Wish Foundation to grant the Fashion wish of two critically ill children. These children will model in a professional fashion show and have the opportunity to meet the design award recipient, Catalina Gonzalez, and visit her design studio.

Funds raised help provide outreach and educational programs in Dallas.

For more information, visit the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s website.