PHOTOS: Jason Anderson / courtesy Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty
House of the Month: 6825 Golf Drive

A once-in-a-lifetime listing, this University Park residence is a contemporary interpretation of the Spanish Revival architecture seen throughout Santa Barbara and Montecito. The 14,652-square-foot home comprises six bedrooms, six full baths, four half baths, two offices, a gym, a media room, a billiards room, a soundproof gaming room, and an indoor soccer court. The exterior features are equally exceptional: an infinity-edge pool and spa, a cabana, a pool house, multiple outdoor seating areas, a kitchen, and a fireplace. Also noteworthy is the property itself — a lush, meticulously landscaped 0.66 acres backing up to Turtle Creek.

