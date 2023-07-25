Scots Hire Turner to Coach Boys Soccer

Highland Park’s new boys soccer coach stood on the opposite sideline from the Scots just a few months ago.

Scott Turner has significant experience at various programs, most recently as an assistant at Lake Highlands, which was a shootout loss away from advancing to the Class 6A state tournament last season.

The Wildcats tied the Scots twice last season as rivals in District 7-6A. After the season, former LH football coach Lonnie Jordan became HP’s athletic director, and now he’s bringing Turner with him.

“Coach Turner is a proven leader and will build a program that has high energy and competes at a championship level,” Jordan said. “He will empower our young men to become quality leaders who exhibit high character.”

Turner replaces Salvador Richie, who led HP to two district championships at the 5A level during his four seasons at the helm. Last year, the Scots narrowly missed the playoffs.

Turner previously was the head coach at Bryan Adams, where he won two district titles. His other coaching stops have included Anna, McKinney North, and Plano John Paul II.

He also has coached at the college level, as an assistant at UT-Dallas and as head coach at Northwood University, among other schools.

“I am thrilled to be joining the HPHS community,” said Turner, who played college soccer at Missouri State. “And I look forward to competing at a high level with the Scots soccer program.”