Out & About: Family Fun for Life

Council for Life held its first Family Fun for Life Event at the SMU Armstrong Fieldhouse April 20.

The event brought the community together for a celebration of life with laughter, music, food, and activities.

Council for Life exists to empower women, men, and youth to make life-affirming choices.

Entertainment options included face painting, a bounce house, football target games, putt-putt, and a golf simulator. Families spread out picnic blankets and ate Fletcher’s corny dogs and other snacks while viewing a performance by The Dad Band.

Professional golfer Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, appeared and sponsored the event.

“We are so thrilled with the number of families that joined us,” CFL’s executive director Lee Ann Morris said. “We were excited and touched to see families spending time together, playing games, and supporting Council for Life’s life-affirming mission.”

Family Fun for Life co-chairs Ready Bateman, Susan Blackburn, and Barbara Durham expressed their gratitude to individual and corporate sponsors as well as attendees.