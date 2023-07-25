DPD: Police Pursuit of Stolen U-Haul Ends In Shootout Near Love Field

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said a suspect was shot and taken into custody with “non-life-threatening injuries” after shooting at an officer involved in a pursuit of a U-Haul truck that’d been reported stolen in northwest Dallas near Love Field.

Police say they were surveilling the U-Haul in northwest Dallas around 11 a.m. July 25 when the suspect got into it and rammed into a Dallas police vehicle, drove off onto the Dallas North Tollway, crashed into several vehicles in the northbound lanes in the 7200 block of Lemmon Avenue, went over the center median, and crashed in the southbound lanes.

The suspect got out of the truck after the crash, ran toward the hangar, turned, and fired at an officer who was pursuing the suspect, and the officer returned fire and hit the suspect in the leg, police said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Police are expected to release more information Friday.