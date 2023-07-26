Frontiers of Flight Museum Hosts Annual Moon Day Event

The Frontiers of Flight Museum hosted the 15th-annual Moon Day event on July 22, commemorating the 1969 Apollo 11 landing on the moon’s surface.

The keynote speaker for the day was retired astronaut Shane Kimbrough, who holds the fifth spot for the greatest total length of time a U.S. astronaut has spent in space at 388 days. Kimbrough, who began his NASA career in 2004, is only the fourth person to fly on three different spacecraft. During his expeditions, the native Texan completed nine spacewalks.

The Frontiers of Flight Museum has observed Moon Day since 2009 as an annual event to celebrate space exploration on or near the anniversary of the first moon landing. The festival is a STEM-focused, space-themed public event, with activities that feature space-related displays from more than 20 exhibitors and talks by more than a half-dozen speakers on topics ranging from “Touring the Moon: An Excursion Across the Lunar Landscape” to “Our Sun, Moon and Mars: Interactions and Exploration.”

“We hold this event each year to inspire the next generation of space explorers, who come from diverse backgrounds and cultures,” said Frontiers of Flight Museum’s new CEO Abigail Erickson-Torres. “It’s a privilege to host Astronaut Shane Kimbrough, and thank this brave, heroic, and humble individual for sharing his story with us.”

While enjoying Moon Day activities, families were encouraged to explore the Frontiers of Flight Museum’s more than 40 air and space vehicles, including the Apollo 7 command module, 20 galleries and displays, and more than 35,000 historic artifacts.

For more information, visit the Frontiers of Flight Museum’s website.