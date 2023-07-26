St. Mark’s Admin, Instructors Attend Boys’ School Conference in New Zealand

Eleven St. Mark’s administrators and instructors recently attended the International Boys’ School Coalition Annual Conference in New Zealand.

The event, with the motto of “Kia Moemoeā,” a Moāri phrase that means “dream beyond limits,” was hosted by Westlake Boys High School in Auckland.

In addition to learning from peer schools, St. Mark’s educators also shared some of their best practices, including:

Sarah Choi, orchestra director: “Pushing Beyond the Rehearsal Room: Strategies for a Thriving Boys’ Orchestra Program”

Kurt Tholking, computer science department chair and Kendall Murphy, coordinator for instructional technology: “Mastering the Metaverse: Virtual Reality in the Classroom”

Rachel Muldez, wood and metal instructor: “Full STEAM Ahead: Techniques that Integrate Artistic Training with STEM”

Dr. Martin Stegemoeller, Malcolm K. and Minda Brachman Master Teaching Chair: “Developing a Leader’s Mindset Through Journaling”

“It is a privilege to be able to educate others in what works best for us in hopes that they might have the same successes in their classroom,” Murphy said. “It is equally important for us to listen to the best practices from other schools.”

More than 600 delegates from 125 boys’ schools across the world gathered for the July 5-8 conference. Highlights included receptions at the Viaduct Harbour Events Center and Auckland War Memorial Museum and a keynote address by Sir Graham Henry, coach of the New Zealand All Blacks.

St. Mark’s hosted more than 500 educators for the “Path to Manhood” IBSC annual conference in Dallas. St. Mark’s headmaster David Dini also serves as the treasurer on the IBSC board of trustees and attended the board meeting in New Zealand.

Other St. Mark’s attendees included:

Alex Eshelbrenner, senior director of alumni engagement

Marion Glorioso-Kirby, interim head of lower school and Tony Vintcent Fine Arts Department Chair

Lauren Logan, Middle School math instructor

Veronica Pulido-Guzman, Al G. Hill ’63, director of college counseling

“It has been enjoyable to attend the conference with a new perspective and appreciation for the tremendous amount of work that goes into hosting this annual event,” said Jason Lange, assistant head of Middle School, who led St. Mark’s efforts last year as chair of the 2022 IBSC Annual Conference Organizing Committee. “Westlake Boys High School has welcomed us warmly and given us authentic insight into Māori culture and boys education in New Zealand.”